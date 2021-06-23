CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
He has been retired since 2019.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are mourning the loss of a retired police K9.

Gerix spent seven years on the force as a drug detection dog.

He retired in January of 2019.

Gerix spent his last couple of years with his handler Officer Thomas Lockard.