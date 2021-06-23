By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are mourning the loss of a retired police K9.READ MORE: Monessen To Host A Fourth Of July Parade, First In At Least 10 Years
Gerix spent seven years on the force as a drug detection dog.READ MORE: Officer Crashes While Responding To Call In North Huntingdon
He retired in January of 2019.MORE NEWS: Financial Responsibility: How And When To Teach Your Kids About Money Issues
Gerix spent his last couple of years with his handler Officer Thomas Lockard.