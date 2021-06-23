By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — This week, Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to announce he is gay.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman, who is originally from Pennsylvania and a Penn State alum, said he wanted to highlight the importance of visible representation for the LGBTQ+ community with his announcement. He donated $100,000 to the LGBTQ+ nonprofit, The Trevor Project, which focuses on suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth.

“The Trevor Project is grateful to Carl Nassib for living his truth and supporting LGBTQ youth,” the Trevor Project wrote in an official statement. “This generous donation will help us scale our life-saving crisis services to reach the more than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth who seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S. Coming out is an intensely personal decision, and it can be an incredibly scary and difficult one to make. We hope that Carl’s historic representation in the NFL will inspire young LGBTQ athletes across the country to live their truth and pursue their dreams.”

Since then, many individuals have expressed their support for Nassib coming out.

On Tuesday, the NFL decided to take it a step further, matching Nassib’s $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project.

“The NFL is supporting Raiders DE Carl Nassib by matching his donation with a $100,000 contribution to the Trevor Project, the leading national organization focused on crisis and suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth,” said the NFL’s official Instagram account. “The NFL is committed to year-long efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion. We proudly support the LGBTQ+ community and will continue to work alongside the Trevor Project and other community partners to further enhance our collective work and commitment to this space.”

“This is incredible,” Nassib wrote in his Instagram story. “Thank you to everyone who has been donating to @trevorproject. Y’all are saving lives.”

ESPN insider Adam Schefter also reports Nassib’s jersey has become the top-selling NFL jersey for the Fanatics network, an official merchandise partner with the NFL.