By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Debris from a railroad bridge damaged a man’s truck in Pittsburgh.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Jay Curges was driving under the bridge on East Ohio Street on Wednesday when he heard a noise.

That’s when rocks and debris smashed his windshield. The shattered glass hit his arms and face.

“I didn’t know what it was,” Curges said. “It was scary at first.”

He was not seriously injured but was shaken.