By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Ross Township Police are asking for help from the public to identify a man in connection with vandalism at Denny Park.
Police say the man they are looking for was caught on park surveillance cameras.
He was riding a dirt bike.
Last night, vandalism occurred at Denny Park off of Jacks Run Rd. The Ross Police Department is seeking to identify the person in the pictures below. If you know this person or know who owns the dirt-bike he is riding, please give us a call at 412-931-9070 pic.twitter.com/qfWd16Dsrc
— Ross Township Police (@RossPolice) June 23, 2021
According to investigators, the vandalism occurred Tuesday night in the park off of Jacks Run Road.
Police say anyone who recognizes the man or the dirt bike should give them a call at 412-931-9070.