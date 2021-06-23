CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
According to investigators, the vandalism occurred Tuesday night in the park off of Jacks Run Road.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Ross Township Police are asking for help from the public to identify a man in connection with vandalism at Denny Park.

Police say the man they are looking for was caught on park surveillance cameras.

(Photo Courtesy: Ross Township Police/Twitter)

He was riding a dirt bike.

Police say anyone who recognizes the man or the dirt bike should give them a call at 412-931-9070.