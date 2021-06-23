By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three more people from Western Pennsylvania are now facing federal charges in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol last winter.
The Department of Justice says Samuel Fox of Mt. Pleasant, Mitchell Vukich of New Brighton and Nicholas Perretta of Baden are all in federal custody to face charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Fox was arrested Wednesday morning.
Samuel Christopher Fox of Mt. Pleasant, PA was taken into federal custody this morning on federal charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. An initial appearance is scheduled for 3 p.m. in US District Court in Western PA. @FBIPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/laSzMHnLLV
— WDPAnews (@WDPAnews) June 23, 2021
He is facing charges of:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority,
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building,
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building,
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.
Vukich turned himself in this morning.
Mitchell Paul Vukich of New Brighton, PA was taken into custody today on federal charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. An initial appearance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in US District Court in Western PA. @FBIPIttsburgh pic.twitter.com/oGQh5jX9YZ
— WDPAnews (@WDPAnews) June 23, 2021
He is charged with:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority,
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds,
- Theft of Government Money, Property, or Records,
- Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds,
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.
Perretta also surrendered to authorities Wednesday morning.
Nicholas J. Perretta of Baden, PA was taken into custody today on federal charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. An initial appearance is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in US District Court in Western PA. @FBIPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/6ZjNrDkPTu
— WDPAnews (@WDPAnews) June 23, 2021
His charges include:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Theft of Government Money, Property, or Records
- Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
All will go before a judge this afternoon.
