CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Department Of Justice, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, U.S. Capitol

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three more people from Western Pennsylvania are now facing federal charges in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol last winter.

READ MORE: Train, Tractor Trailer Collide In Glassport

CLICK HERE for related stories.

The Department of Justice says Samuel Fox of Mt. Pleasant, Mitchell Vukich of New Brighton and Nicholas Perretta of Baden are all in federal custody to face charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Fox was arrested Wednesday morning.

He is facing charges of:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority,
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building,
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building,
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Vukich turned himself in this morning.

He is charged with:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority,
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds,
  • Theft of Government Money, Property, or Records,
  • Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds,
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Perretta also surrendered to authorities Wednesday morning.

His charges include:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Theft of Government Money, Property, or Records
  • Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

All will go before a judge this afternoon.

MORE NEWS: Police Seek Suspect In Fatal Homewood Shooting, Release Surveillance Photos

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.