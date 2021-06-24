WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) — The Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions for 30 days.
The new expiration date is now July 31.
The URA’s Legal Assistance Program provides free housing legal services to eligible tenants and homeowners who live in the city of Pittsburgh. Click here for more.
The LAP provides a variety of free housing legal services to eligible tenants and homeowners who live in the City of Pittsburgh. For more details, check out the link below!https://t.co/hHM768QpwA pic.twitter.com/HUttrd5MHm
— URA (@urapgh) June 24, 2021
Click here for more on the Housing Oppertunity Fund Program, which provides one-time or short-term financial assistance for housholds facing a housing crisis.
