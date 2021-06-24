By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Billy Porter is back in the Pittsburgh area to make a movie, and he is looking for paid extras.
The Emmy Award-winning actor is making his debut as a director.
The movie is called "What If?" It focuses on a high school senior who posts on social media about his crush on a transgender classmate.
The movie is looking for extras between the ages of 18 and 23 to play other students.
The shoots will be on July 26 and 27 in the Bridgeville area. There also may be an opportunity to appear in the film on other days between July 19-30.
