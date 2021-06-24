WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — Details still need to be worked out, but a potential bipartisan plan on infrastructure has been reached by senators.

Today, they’ll be meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss.

Last night, the senators involved in the talks did not share the details on what was decided specifically but did say they agreed on spending levels for various infrastructure projects.

The 10 senators along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have met numerous times this week with the administration to work on a plan.

The President has been focusing on his $1.7 trillion dollar American Jobs Plan, which is just part of his nearly $4 trillion infrastructure spending on things like roads, bridges, broadband internet along with child care centers and hospitals.

And although Republicans opposed Biden’s proposed corporate tax rate increase, from 21% to 28%, the group has looked at other ways to raise revenue.

“We had a very good meeting. We got into quite a bit of detail, we’re all on the same page. Both tracks, the bipartisan track, and the budget reconciliation track are proceeding on pace, and we hope to have voted on both of them in the House in the Senate and the House in July,” said Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, a recent study showed the state has some of the worst highways and bridges in the country. Many are said to be in poor condition.

As for just how the group plans to pay for the package, those details have not been released. Stay with KDKA for developments.