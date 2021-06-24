By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC is looking for families who want to enroll their kids in Moderna’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccine trial.

The Kid Cove trial will test the vaccine on kids ages 6 months to 12-years at Children’s Hospital.

They want to test different doses of Moderna’s vaccine on kids to determine which works best and if it’s safe.

Participants will get two rounds of shots just like adults.

“We are very eager to get these studies underway so that we can figure out if this is going to be part of the solution,” said Dr. Judith Martin with Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The vaccine trial in Pittsburgh is just one of 100 sites testing the Moderna vaccine in kids.

In all, they’re looking for 7,000 kids. About 90 kids will be chosen to participate here in Pittsburgh.

75% of the kids in the trial will get the actual vaccine.

The rest will get the placebo.

They will also have 12 months of follow-up after their second shot.