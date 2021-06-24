By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews rescued a kitten that got stuck in a storm drain in Ambridge.
Ambridge police, fire and EMS responded to get the kitten out of the drain on Wednesday night.
Officials say the kitten was scared, but once the animal dried off, it fell asleep in the carrier.
The kitten is now being taken care of by a member of the fire crew.