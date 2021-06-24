By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 221 new Coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

This brings the statewide total to 1,211,041 cases and 27,627 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 394 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 87 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 11,516,917 total vaccine doses have been administered and 5,296,957 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 59.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 74.7% of Pennsylvania’s entire population has received the first dose.

Pennsylvania is adopting the CDC’s newly relaxed mask-wearing guidelines, meaning fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in most places.

The Department of Health says the mask mandate will be lifted on June 28.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are a total of 4,736,387 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 72,017 cases among residents and 15,537 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,353 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 28,990 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

