By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Part of Rodi Road is closed after a violent crash happened early Thursday morning.
The crash happened in the 300 block of Rodi Road, right in front of the Advanced Auto Parts.
There has been at least one person taken to the hospital.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.