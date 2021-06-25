By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey is working on new legislation he says will help America’s seniors.READ MORE: Pool At Lt. Governor's Residence Will Once Again Be Used To Teach Kids To Swim
The Better Care Better Jobs Act would give more money to Medicaid funding for in-home and community-based services and work to expand the caregiver workforce.READ MORE: Stalemate Breaks On To-Go Mixed Drinks For Pennsylvania Bars, Restaurants
That includes pushing for higher wages and better training opportunities.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra To Have Live Audiences For Return To Heinz Hall In September
Senator Casey’s bill is part of President Biden’s American Jobs Plan.