PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yet another early morning shooting has occurred in a Pittsburgh neighborhood this Friday, leaving a man in critical condition.

Around 10 rounds were fired along Belleau Drive in Fineview.

While investigating, police learned that a man arrived at a nearby hospital in critical condition after being shot.

This is the third shooting in Fineview this month.

On June 19, there was a shooting also on Belleau Drive near the Allegheny Dwellings Housing Development. A man was in critical condition after being shot in the face and chest numerous times.

And earlier, on June 3, a woman was injured after she was shot multiple times in the legs while inside her vehicle.

This too happened on the same road near the housing development.

The investigations continue into all of those shootings.

And police are looking for suspects.