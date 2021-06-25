CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Currently, voter ID is only required when a person goes to a polling place for the first time.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — State senators voted this week to amend the state’s constitution on election rules.

It would require voters to show identification every time they vote.

Currently, voters in Pennsylvania have to show ID only the first time they vote at a new polling place.

Opponents say the amendment is unnecessary because voter fraud is not a problem in Pennsylvania.

The state House of Representatives will now review the legislation.