By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — State senators voted this week to amend the state’s constitution on election rules.READ MORE: Fireworks Supply Limited This Year Due To Lingering Issues From Coronavirus Pandemic
It would require voters to show identification every time they vote.READ MORE: Senator Bob Casey Says 'Better Care Better Jobs' Act Aims To Help Caregivers And Seniors
Currently, voters in Pennsylvania have to show ID only the first time they vote at a new polling place.
Opponents say the amendment is unnecessary because voter fraud is not a problem in Pennsylvania.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Seasonable Temperatures To Start Before Hot Weekend
The state House of Representatives will now review the legislation.