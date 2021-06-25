PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A warmer start to this morning with temperatures very seasonable in the lower 60s will set us up for a nice Friday.
Sunshine will mix with a few clouds here and there while warmer, slightly more humid air flows in from the southwest pushing our highs to the mid 80s.
That warm up continues through the weekend with highs reaching the upper 80s (normal high is 81) and dewpoint on the rise making for some tropical, sticky feeling air by Sunday/Monday.
We'll stay mainly dry through the weekend with just a stray, isolated shower or storm chance both days mainly north along I-80 and into the Laurels/Ridge to the east.
Hot, humid conditions ramp up across the entire Northeastern US to start next week with highs flirting with 90 here and even higher in Eastern PA and along I-95.
