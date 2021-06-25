By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The pool at the Lieutenant Governor's residence near Harrisburg will once again be open for swimming lessons for kids.
The pandemic kept it closed last summer.
The residence has been unused since Lieutenant Governor Fetterman took office.
He and his family chose to continue living at their home in Braddock.
Two years ago, they decided to use the pool to teach children to swim.