CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, SuperMoon

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The final supermoon of 2021 shined brightly on this mostly clear night.

READ MORE: Overnight Shooting In Fineview Leaves Man In Critical Condition

This supermoon is known as the “strawberry moon” because it coincides with strawberry-picking season.

READ MORE: New Study Ranks Several Pennsylvania Institutions As Some Of Best Employers For College Graduates

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The next full moon won’t be as big and bright.

MORE NEWS: Holy Cow, Not Again! More Bovines Get Loose In West Virginia

We won’t see another supermoon until June 2022.