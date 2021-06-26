By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CITY OF DUQUESNE (KDKA) — First responders rescued a 14-year-old boy who had crashed while riding his bicycle on the Greater Allegheny Passage Friday morning.
City of Duquesne Police say they first got the call around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Due to the difficult terrain, police say they had to request an off-road vehicle for the rescue.
The victim was found with injuries to his head, face and knees.
Medics were able to transport him away from the crash site and took him to Children’s Hospital for treatment.