By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DICKSON CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — People don't normally associate the words "Home Depot" and "exorcism" together, but that's exactly what was happening in a Home Depot in Lackawanna County, according to police.
The Dickson City Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. on June 21, they responded to people holding an exorcism in an aisle at a Home Depot on Commerce Boulevard.
Police added that the ritual was in the lumber aisle, and the demonstrators were doing it for "the dead trees."
The people involved were escorted out of the store by police.
The information was given in a blotter-style post, and the Facebook post has over 700 shares and 300 comments, mostly circulating around the incident at Home Depot.
Police provided further details.