PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the number of bus drivers available to get students to school all across the United States and Pittsburgh is no exception.

On Saturday, Pittsburgh Public Schools and ABC Transit held a family-friendly event at Heinz Field trying to attract families and interested people in getting behind the wheel this fall.

Drivers are needed for small vans to big buses and ABC Transit will provide the training.

Pittsburgh Public School’s Ebony Pugh says they need about 300 more drivers which translates to a lot of seats for students.

“Right now we know we’re facing approximately a 9,000 seat gap with a number of students that we need to transport,” she said. “So in addition to trying to recruit drivers, we’re also looking at efficiencies that we can gain in our routes by putting more kids on routes or putting some kids on Port Authority.”

ABC Transit says the jobs will pay around $21/hour and other incentives are being offered as well.

Those unable to attend and are interested can apply online and they’re hoping to have drivers trained and licensed in time for the schoolyear.