A few years ago, a school in Orlando was also renamed in honor of Clemente, with a mural featured on the side of the building.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ORLANDO, FL. (KDKA) — Roberto Clemente has a bridge named after him in Pittsburgh — and now a road in Orlando also bears his name.

The city renamed Stonewall Jackson Road to Roberto Clemente Road this week.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

They say it’s an effort to make the city a more welcoming, inclusive place for all.

Roberto Clemente’s son, Luis, was in Orlando for the unveiling.

