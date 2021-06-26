By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ORLANDO, FL. (KDKA) — Roberto Clemente has a bridge named after him in Pittsburgh — and now a road in Orlando also bears his name.
The city renamed Stonewall Jackson Road to Roberto Clemente Road this week.
They say it’s an effort to make the city a more welcoming, inclusive place for all.
Roberto Clemente’s son, Luis, was in Orlando for the unveiling.
A few years ago, a school in Orlando was also renamed in honor of Clemente, with a mural featured on the side of the building.