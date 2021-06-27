By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHIPPEWA, Pa. (KDKA) — Bill Haney of Chippewa just celebrated his 90th birthday!READ MORE: Unity Presbyterian Church Holds Annual Blessing Of The Pets
Bill has served his community and country for years.
State Representative Jim Marshall presented Bill with a citation recognizing his milestone birthday and thanking him for his service in the United States Air Force.READ MORE: Rams DL, Pittsburgh Native Aaron Donald Holds Skills Camp At Penn Hills High School
“During his service, a plane containing live bombs crashed near his base. Mr. Haney ordered his crew to be evacuated while he and another soldier stayed behind to put out the fire, saving the base and many lives,” Representative Marshall wrote in the citation.
Bill is the father to three children and also has 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.MORE NEWS: Changes To Medical Marijuana Law Passes Pa. Legislature, Awaits Gov. Tom Wolf Approval
From all of us here at KDKA, we wish you a happy birthday, Bill!