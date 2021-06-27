By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ST. LOUIS (KDKA) – The Pirates' Sunday showdown with the Cardinals is full of storylines: the Pirates can take three out of four from their National League Central rival, Max Kranick is making his Major League debut, but it was third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes that stole the show in the bottom of the second inning.
With one out and the Pirates leading 3-0, the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina sent a hit down the third-base line off of Kranick’s 2-2 offering and it looked like it was heading to the outfield for extra bases for Molina.
Not if Hayes had anything to say about it.
KE'BRYAN HAYES.
THAT'S IT. THAT'S THE TWEET. pic.twitter.com/Bh3Mrir1i4
— Pirates (@Pirates) June 27, 2021
Using his speed and reach, Hayes snagged the ball off the bounce and launched a throw across the field to first baseman Colin Moran to get the out.