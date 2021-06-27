CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A scholarship was also given to a high school student in Hunter's memory.
Filed Under:German Township, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Dozens came out to take part in the second annual Hunter K. Braddee Helping Heroes Foundation Touch-A-Truck event.

READ MORE: Divers Search Ohio Lake For Missing Boater

It was held at the McClellandtown VFC Saturday.

READ MORE: Unity Presbyterian Church Holds Annual Blessing Of The Pets

The event is held in memory of 4-year-old Hunter Braddee who tragically lost his life in an auto accident along Route 21 back in June 2019.

The goal of this event is to call attention to not only the beautiful, young life that was lost, but also to the life-saving work done by local first responders.

MORE NEWS: Rams DL, Pittsburgh Native Aaron Donald Holds Skills Camp At Penn Hills High School

This year, a memorial scholarship was also awarded to a local high school student in Hunter’s memory.