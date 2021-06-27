By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Dozens came out to take part in the second annual Hunter K. Braddee Helping Heroes Foundation Touch-A-Truck event.
It was held at the McClellandtown VFC Saturday.
The event is held in memory of 4-year-old Hunter Braddee who tragically lost his life in an auto accident along Route 21 back in June 2019.
The goal of this event is to call attention to not only the beautiful, young life that was lost, but also to the life-saving work done by local first responders.
This year, a memorial scholarship was also awarded to a local high school student in Hunter’s memory.