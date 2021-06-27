By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREEN TREE (KDKA) — An annual tradition was back at a local church this year.
Clergy at Unity Presbyterian Church in Green Tree held their annual Blessing of the Pets.
But like last year the service was a drive-through event.
The blessing also collected pet food for the Unity Food Bank.