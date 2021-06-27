CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Dogs, Green Tree, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREEN TREE (KDKA) — An annual tradition was back at a local church this year.

READ MORE: Divers Search Ohio Lake For Missing Boater

Clergy at Unity Presbyterian Church in Green Tree held their annual Blessing of the Pets.

READ MORE: Second Annual 'Touch-A-Truck' Event Held In Memory Of Hunter K. Braddee

But like last year the service was a drive-through event.

MORE NEWS: Rams DL, Pittsburgh Native Aaron Donald Holds Skills Camp At Penn Hills High School

The blessing also collected pet food for the Unity Food Bank.