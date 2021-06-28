By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An attorney is representing Robert Morris University student athletes and their families who are hoping to challenge the university's decision to eliminate its NCAA Division I men's and women's ice hockey teams.
The decision was announced late in May of this year, with the university saying the disbanding of the programs was meant “to position the university to be amongst the most agile and professionally focused schools in the nation.”
At the time, RMU said around 55 student-athletes and seven staff positions would be impacted.
However, some students are not giving up without a challenge.
Attorney Jeffrey Kessler sent a letter to the university, notifying them of the athletes’ legal rights they believe were violated.
Attorney Jeffrey Kessler sent a letter to the university, notifying them of the athletes' legal rights they believe were violated.

Kessler is hoping to settle the matter out of court.
