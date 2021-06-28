PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the mask mandate has been lifted in Pennsylvania, people can start breathing easier.

The mandate was officially lifted at 12:01 a.m., but masks may still be needed in some spots.

It’s been more than a year since masks were required to be worn.

Doctors still recommend people wear the masks if they haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.

They say that the extra layer of protection can still help you.

While people have mixed reactions about the mandate being lifted, some are glad to not need them, while others still plan to wear them in certain places.

“I think it’s time. I think people are taking the precautions that they need to, and I think everyone is ready to get back to life as it was,” said Tabitha Warman.

“I’m definitely still going to wear it in grocery stories and crowds for now, and airports, to be safe,” said Kieran Bell.

According to the state’s Department of Health, 75% of people over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine — and 60% of those people have been fully vaccinated.

Now, businesses can still require you to wear a mask inside their establishments and the CDC still require masks to be worn when using public transportation.

Doctors also say you may not want to throw those masks away entirely — in case COVID-19 becomes seasonal like the flu.