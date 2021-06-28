CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in the Liberty Tunnels.

911 dispatchers say a vehicle rolled over inside the inbound Liberty Tunnel.

Allegheny County says responders are on scene, and they’re asking drivers to avoid the area.

Police are directing traffic, and two motorcycles were positioned outside to alert drivers of the closure. Traffic coming down West Liberty is detouring onto Route 51.

It’s not immediately clear if there are any injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.