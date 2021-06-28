By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in the Liberty Tunnels.READ MORE: Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Penn Hills DUI Crash
911 dispatchers say a vehicle rolled over inside the inbound Liberty Tunnel.
#NEW Traffic coming down W Liberty is detouring onto 51. Liberty Tunnel inbound is shut down right now @KDKA @ismithKDKA pic.twitter.com/8vBF7fDL1v
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) June 28, 2021
Allegheny County says responders are on scene, and they’re asking drivers to avoid the area.READ MORE: Attorney Representing RMU Student Athletes Hoping To Bring Back Eliminated Hockey Programs
Pittsburgh/Liberty Tunnels: Vehicle crash outside the inbound tunnels; please avoid area. Responders on scene.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 28, 2021
Police are directing traffic, and two motorcycles were positioned outside to alert drivers of the closure. Traffic coming down West Liberty is detouring onto Route 51.
It’s not immediately clear if there are any injuries.MORE NEWS: Wristbands Available For Somerset County's Annual Pittsburgh Zoo Trip
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.