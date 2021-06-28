MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — With the summer heat in our region, your first thought might be ‘let’s head to the pool,’ but not so fast. Many of the pools in our area are closed today because of staffing issues.

Over the weekend, two pools in the County had to close some areas because they don’t have enough workers.

Today, the wave pools at Settlers Cabin, South Park, Boyce Park, and North Park will all be closed.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says it’s a combination of more than a few things causing these closures.

Fitzgerald says that not having enough lifeguards, some going on vacation, and rearranging shifts to make sure all pools can be fully open for 4th of July weekend are factors.

“We’ve already seen because of the hours we ask them to work, coming into the 4th of July weekend, we don’t want them stretched too thin. We don’t want them tired or fatigued. It’s going to be a big weekend,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald says the County is actively recruiting by adding more classes and that the job pays between $14 and $16 per hour, with incentives.