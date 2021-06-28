PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The heat settles in today with highs near 90 degrees for most places today.

I am forecasting a high of 90 degrees for Pittsburgh.

If Pittsburgh hits 90 degrees it would be the first of the year.

The last 90 degree day occurred 307 days ago on August 25th, 2020.

Over the past five years, this would be the latest we’ve had to wait in all but one year if we finally see 90 degree weather today.

In 2019, we hit our first 90 degree day on July 2nd. 90s are not a given for any one year.

In 2014, we didn’t hit 90 degrees once for the entire year.

When it comes to hot weather, I wouldn’t hold your breath for anything much past 90 degrees here locally.

The last 95 degree day was recorded in 2018.

The last 100 degree day? You’d have to go all the way back to 1988 for that one.

Besides the heat, the other weather headline for today is the chance for isolated downpours late this afternoon into the evening hours.

I have today’s rain chance at 30 percent.

Places along the I-80 corridor will have the best chance for rain, but everyone will have at least a chance today.

Rain coverage will be wider on Tuesday with generally the same set-up in place.

Severe weather chances return on Wednesday afternoon.

Rain and storms with strong straight-line wind will be the main concerns for the day with heavier rain rolling in overnight.

Behind the rain comes much cooler weather for the back half of the work week.

The comfortable weather lasts through the weekend with highs near 80 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.

