CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police investigated and the campus was reopened.
Filed Under:Bomb Threat, Latrobe, Local TV, Saint Vincent Basilica, Saint Vincent College, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Parts of Saint Vincent College were evacuated after a bomb threat on Monday.

READ MORE: 2 Taken To Hospital After Small Plane Crashes In Washington County

In a statement, the college said a bomb threat was received for the Saint Vincent Archabbey Basilica on campus. Police investigated and the campus was reopened.

MORE NEWS: KDKA Investigates: Juror In Sheldon Jeter Homicide Trial Was Rachael DelTondo's Neighbor

The Basilica, Parish Center, Aurelius Hall and Wimmer Hall were temporarily evacuated.