LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Parts of Saint Vincent College were evacuated after a bomb threat on Monday.
Campus remains closed.
In a statement, the college said a bomb threat was received for the Saint Vincent Archabbey Basilica on campus. Police investigated and the campus was reopened.
The Basilica, Parish Center, Aurelius Hall and Wimmer Hall were temporarily evacuated.