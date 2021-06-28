By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — Tom Ridge, former Governor of Pennsylvania, continues to recover after suffering from a stroke earlier this month.
Last week he was reported to be in stable condition, and yesterday afternoon he was released from the hospital.
The former governor and first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security will undergo treatment at a rehabilitation facility in the Washington D.C. area.
His wife and former Pennsylvania First Lady, Michele Ridge, thanked people for their well wishes and thoughts during this time in an official release:
“Tom wants everyone to know how much he appreciates all those who have reached out to offer their prayers, words of encouragement and love,” said former Pennsylvania First Lady Michele Ridge. “It means so much to all of us. Tom hasn’t lost his sense of humor nor his determination as he begins this important therapy. We are grateful for all of the wonderful healthcare professionals who have and will continue to help us along his path to recovery.”
He was originally hospitalized after experiencing a stroke at his Maryland home and was able to have a blood clot successfully removed.