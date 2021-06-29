By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – Two men are facing charges after police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Duquesne.

Police say officers had one car pulled over along Route 837 around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when another car flew by, coming “dangerously close to striking the stopped police car.” The officers caught up and stopped the car at the Speedway in West Mifflin.

Police say the 22-year-old in the backseat had a holster sticking out of the front of his pants but denied having a pistol. But when he was ordered to step out of the car, police say they found a pistol and the man didn’t have a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

The driver, a 24-year-old, allegedly failed a field sobriety test and refused to finish.

When officers asked if there were any more guns or drugs in the car, police say the driver became nervous and refused to allow officers to look, so the vehicle was towed back to the station.

Police say a search warrant turned up another pistol, two magazines, suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and a digital scale with drug residue.

The driver is facing multiple charges, including DUI, and the passenger is charged with a firearms violation.