By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Despite the highest gas prices in 7 years, more than 43 million Americans are expected to hit the road for the Fourth of July weekend.
AAA says more than 47 million Americans will travel this weekend, and more than 91% of holiday travel will be done by car.
While the national gas price average is on the rise, AAA says prices in western Pennsylvania are staying steady at $3.24 per gallon this week.
According to AAA, 89% of gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That’s a “stark increase” compared to last year when only 25% of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25.
The reason for the rise in gas prices? AAA blames it on three things: confidence in a worldwide vaccine rollout, global oil demand spikes and easing restrictions leading to more travel.
Travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels, AAA says, with an increase of almost 40% compared to last year when only 34.2 million people hit the roads and took to the skies.