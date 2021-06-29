PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The blistering heat is leaving many people looking for some way to cool down.

To be a child on a hot summer day is joyful, but as a parent, there is a lot to watch out for.

Temperatures in Pittsburgh reached 90º on Monday, with both the heat and humidity climbing higher since the weekend.

Doctors say that when temperatures are that high and you’re running around, especially as a child, your body struggles to cool itself down.

There’s an increased chance of heat-related illness, which can feel like a high fever, and if not treated, could lead to a heat stroke.

As a matter of fact, a study by NOAA shows that excessive heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States.

Dr. Brian Lamb says that symptoms like headaches, profuse sweating, and nausea are signs of heat-related illness.

If you’re not inside in the air-conditioning, lots of water and shaded areas to rest in are extremely important.

Pittsburgh doesn’t see too many days with temperatures as high as they were on Monday, but all of this heat could stick around for another day or two.

Until the heat breaks, stay hydrated, and be sure to keep wearing sunscreen.