By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood.
According to police, officers responded to a Shotspotter notification along Pennsylvania Avenue just after 1:00 a.m.
While in the area, they also received a report of a person who had possibly been struck by gunfire.
Officers then found a man with a graze wound to his right arm in the area of Decatur Street and Fulton Street.
He told police he was hit by gunshots fired from a moving vehicle.
Paramedics took the man to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.