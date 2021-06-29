CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Drive-By Shooting, Local News, Local TV, Manchester, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to a Shotspotter notification along Pennsylvania Avenue just after 1:00 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

While in the area, they also received a report of a person who had possibly been struck by gunfire.

Officers then found a man with a graze wound to his right arm in the area of Decatur Street and Fulton Street.

He told police he was hit by gunshots fired from a moving vehicle.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.