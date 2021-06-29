By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Part of the budget plan proposed in Pennsylvania would allow for college athletes to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness.
Athletic scholarships couldn't be reduced or revoked because of such compensation.
On Monday, an NCAA committee recommended that all "Name, Image, Likeness" rules should be the responsibility of individual schools.
22 states have passed bills or had governors issue executive orders allowing athletes to cash in.