DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury suffered while running the bases, Elías Díaz homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0.
Yonathan Daza had an RBI triple and an over-the-shoulder catch of Erik Gonzalez's deep flyball to the center field warning track.
The game was dubbed "Opening Day 2.0" after the lifting of all pandemic-induced attendance restrictions at 50,000-seat Coors Field.
The Pirates had six hits, all singles. Freeland (1-2) allowed three hits and struck out seven in his seventh start of the season. Daniel Bard got the save.
