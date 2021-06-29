By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a vehicle wanted in connection with a carjacking that took place in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.
According to police, officers responded to a call reporting a carjacking along North Charles Street just after 11:00 p.m. on Monday night.
Officers spoke with a delivery driver who said that two males, who may have been juveniles took his keys, car, and cash.
The driver told police that both were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and that one had a gun.
The vehicle that was reportedly stolen is described as a 2013 Gray Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania plate number LPC-0085.
Police ask that anyone who spots this vehicle to contact 911 and do not approach the vehicle.