Filed Under:AHN, Allegheny Health Network, Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute, cancer, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cancer patients who are dealing with hair loss can receive a free wig from Allegheny Health Network’s Cancer Institute.

Using their virtual wig salon, patients can be fitted during a Zoom session without ever leaving their homes.

The program is open to both AHN and non-AHN patients.

You can schedule an appointment via email. Send an email to outpatientvolunteer@ahn.org including your name, phone number and color and length of wig you’d like, or say that you would like help picking a wig.