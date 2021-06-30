By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cancer patients who are dealing with hair loss can receive a free wig from Allegheny Health Network's Cancer Institute.
Using their virtual wig salon, patients can be fitted during a Zoom session without ever leaving their homes.
The program is open to both AHN and non-AHN patients.
You can schedule an appointment via email. Send an email to outpatientvolunteer@ahn.org including your name, phone number and color and length of wig you’d like, or say that you would like help picking a wig.