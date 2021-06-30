By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the Fourth of July weekend on the horizon, local amusement parks are honoring military service members with an offer of free admission.
Starting on Friday, Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild are all offering free admission to military service members.
Active duty, retired, and veterans who were honorably discharged can show their military ID and get in for free.
They are also offering those military members the chance to buy up to three tickets for family and friends for only $20.