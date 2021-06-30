PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is giving us a tour of Spanish cuisine all through the month of June!
Grilled Burgers – Spanish Style!
Ingredients:
- 1 (4-ounce) can chopped green hatch chiles, drained
- 3 tablespoons jarred salsa verde
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
- 1 pound ground pork
- 1 pound chorizo sausage, casings removed
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 4 ounces Monterey Pepper Jack cheese, shredded (1 cup)
- 4 sesame hamburger buns, toasted
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup shredded Romaine lettuce
Directions:
Combine chiles, salsa verde, and onion in small bowl; set aside. Combine pork and chorizo in separate bowl. Form pork mixture into 8 equal balls, then press into 5-inch patties. Sprinkle patties with salt and pepper.
Grill patties, covered, over hot fire until well browned on first side, about 5 minutes. Flip patties and top each with 1 tablespoon chile mixture and 2 tablespoons Monterey Pepper Jack Cheese. Continue to grill, covered, until cheese is melted and burgers are cooked through, about 5 minutes longer. Transfer to platter, arranging burgers in stacks of two. Let rest for 5 minutes.
Spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise on each bun top. Place 1 burger stack on each bun bottom, followed by ¼ cup shredded lettuce and bun top. Serve.