PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is giving us a tour of Spanish cuisine all through the month of June!

Grilled Burgers – Spanish Style!

Ingredients:

  • 1 (4-ounce) can chopped green hatch chiles, drained
  • 3 tablespoons jarred salsa verde
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
  • 1 pound ground pork
  • 1 pound chorizo sausage, casings removed
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 4 ounces Monterey Pepper Jack cheese, shredded (1 cup)
  • 4 sesame hamburger buns, toasted
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 cup shredded Romaine lettuce

Directions:

Combine chiles, salsa verde, and onion in small bowl; set aside. Combine pork and chorizo in separate bowl. Form pork mixture into 8 equal balls, then press into 5-inch patties. Sprinkle patties with salt and pepper.

Grill patties, covered, over hot fire until well browned on first side, about 5 minutes. Flip patties and top each with 1 tablespoon chile mixture and 2 tablespoons Monterey Pepper Jack Cheese. Continue to grill, covered, until cheese is melted and burgers are cooked through, about 5 minutes longer. Transfer to platter, arranging burgers in stacks of two. Let rest for 5 minutes.

Spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise on each bun top. Place 1 burger stack on each bun bottom, followed by ¼ cup shredded lettuce and bun top. Serve.