By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some states and jurisdictions are texting people to get them vaccinated against COVID-19.READ MORE: Gov. Tom Wolf Vetoes GOP-Crafted Bill With Voter ID Mandates, Other Elections Changes
They are using data from a study on flu vaccination rates as the inspiration for this program.
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found text messages about the flu vaccine increased the vaccination rate by about 5%.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police No Longer Considering 50-Year-Old Man Luke Paglia A Missing Person
Messages that told patients a vaccine was “reserved” or “waiting” for them were the messages that performed the best.
They also found that text messaging using humor didn’t work as well.MORE NEWS: New Castle School District Passes Final Budget, No Tax Hike Included
Now, health officials are hoping the same trick will work with the COVID-19 vaccines.