By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A pastor who is walking from Chicago to Washington D.C. to raise awareness of the violence occurring in the country made a stop in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.READ MORE: Driver Hospitalized After Hitting Port Authority Bus On East Busway
Pastor Anthony Williams says he is trying to get the attention of President Joe Biden and get Mr. Biden to recognize violence as a nationwide health crisis.READ MORE: Kennywood, Idlewild, And Sandcastle Offering Free Admission To Military Members For 4th Of July Weekend
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker recently signed a bill to that effect and now Williams is on a mission to get that done on a federal level.
“Our youth need to grow up without fear of losing their lives, our seniors need to be able to walk comfortably without losing their life, you’re not safe in your own house, we want to live,” he said. “We cannot live like this, we cannot accept this abnormal behavior.”MORE NEWS: State Police Asking For Public's Help In Fatal Route 30 Crash Investigation
Williams also added that violence does not discriminate – but it does divide.