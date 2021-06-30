WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Renters trying to get back on their feet have more time to pay their rent.

The United States Supreme Court will let the eviction moratorium stay in place until the end of next month.

They voted in a split 5-4 decision.

This means the eviction moratorium will go through July 31st, as the CDC announced last week.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh voted with the liberal-learning justices to prevent the evictions.

Justice Kavanaugh wrote these next few weeks will allow for additional resources to be given out.

The U.S. Treasury Department encourages state and local governments to distribute almost $47 billion dollars in emergency assistance.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s household pulse survey, about 3.2 million people say they could be evicted in the next two months.

If the moratorium is to be extended after next month, Justice Kavanaugh said it would need “specific congressional authorization.”