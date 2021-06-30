PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Yesterday was the second straight 90-degree day for Pittsburgh.

We likely won’t make it three in a row due to strong storms that are expected to arrive as a cool front is set to slide through moving in from the north. As we see the front near our area today we will see storms developing just ahead of it.

We do have some concerns there as the set-up ahead of the front is a typical “strong wind storm” set-up for our region.

So timing out storms for today, data indicates that the peak time for storms should come in from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This is the time when potential energy will be the highest, making storm formation chances highest.

With the warm air at the surface and cooler and drier air in the mid-levels, other severe weather indicators like lapse rates are in the high range.

There is little to no changing of wind direction with height, meaning that the tornado and hail chance is on the low side.

Storms should be expected to develop off and on through the day today. You may get a half-hour of storms and then a four-hour break before the next round of rain and storms arrives. This off-and-on rain chance through the day is what will likely keep us out of the 90s.

While today has a storm chance, downpours and big rain totals are expected for Thursday.

I think most see around 0.75” of rain through the day. There will however be some spots that see significantly more rain and isolated flash flooding should be expected.

The weekend is now looking pretty good with comfy temperatures and only a small chance for rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

