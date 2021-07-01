By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The now-former general manager of a security company that is used by Highmark is being accused of defrauding Highmark.
According to court records, Derek Dowiak of Indiana was the general manager of Allied Universal Security, the company that provides security to Highmark, allegedly defrauded Highmark for more than $50,000.
Dowiak allegedly submitted fraudulent invoices for reimbursements for buying jackets for Allied Universal Security employees.
After he was arraigned, he was released and will face a preliminary hearing on July 8.