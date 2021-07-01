FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By Ross Guidotti
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) – A body has been pulled from a storm drain in Monessen.

Rescue crews were led to Rebecca Street before noon Thursday after a bus driver noticed a human arm sticking out of the ground.

The man’s family tells KDKA they’d been looking for him all morning.

