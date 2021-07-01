By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) – A body has been pulled from a storm drain in Monessen.READ MORE: Gov. Tom Wolf Vetoes Ban On Governmental, College 'Vaccine Passports'
Rescue crews were led to Rebecca Street before noon Thursday after a bus driver noticed a human arm sticking out of the ground.
Rescue crews pull a body from a storm drain on Rebecca Street in Monessen.READ MORE: Tree Falls Onto Home In Carrick Neighborhood
A bus driver noticed a human arm sticking out of the ground. The man’s family tells KDKA they’d been looking for him all morning. Latest details live on KDKA news at noon. pic.twitter.com/ifzy9qS05C
— Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) July 1, 2021
The man’s family tells KDKA they’d been looking for him all morning.MORE NEWS: Woodland Hills School District Wins National Award For Promoting Green Initiatives
Ross Guidotti will have more details on KDKA News at Noon.