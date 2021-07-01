By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The bomb squad investigated an unattended bag in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said emergency officials were on the scene at Penn Avenue 10th Street.
Public Safety said on Twitter that the bag was deemed safe and the area was reopened.
UPDATE:
The Bomb Squad investigated the unattended bag at Penn Ave. and 10th and it was deemed to be safe.
The streets have been reopened. https://t.co/yX0HBEcxbv
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 1, 2021