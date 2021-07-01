FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
The area has reopened.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The bomb squad investigated an unattended bag in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said emergency officials were on the scene at Penn Avenue 10th Street.

Public Safety said on Twitter that the bag was deemed safe and the area was reopened.